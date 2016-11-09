FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Splenda maker sour over Dunkin's sweetener in trademark suit
November 9, 2016 / 11:56 AM / 10 months ago

Splenda maker sour over Dunkin's sweetener in trademark suit

Barbara Grizinic

1 Min Read

Heartland Consumer Products accused Dunkin' Donuts of using yellow packages and false assurances to mislead consumers into thinking they're getting American-made Splenda instead of a cheaper Chinese product in a new lawsuit filed Monday.

Heartland, which purchased the Splenda brand last year from Johnson & Johnson subsidiary McNeil Nutritionals, filed suit in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis against Massachusetts-based Dunkin' Brands Inc and Dunkin' Donuts Franchised Restaurants, seeking a preliminary and permanent injunction. The Indiana-based company is also asking for statutory, actual and punitive damages for trademark violations, trade dress infringement and unfair competition under state law and the federal Lanham Act.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ektRDb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
