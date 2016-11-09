Splenda maker sour over Dunkin's sweetener in trademark suit

Heartland Consumer Products accused Dunkin' Donuts of using yellow packages and false assurances to mislead consumers into thinking they're getting American-made Splenda instead of a cheaper Chinese product in a new lawsuit filed Monday.

Heartland, which purchased the Splenda brand last year from Johnson & Johnson subsidiary McNeil Nutritionals, filed suit in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis against Massachusetts-based Dunkin' Brands Inc and Dunkin' Donuts Franchised Restaurants, seeking a preliminary and permanent injunction. The Indiana-based company is also asking for statutory, actual and punitive damages for trademark violations, trade dress infringement and unfair competition under state law and the federal Lanham Act.

