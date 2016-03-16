FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Welsh government beats Dylan Thomas photo copyright suit

March 16, 2016 / 10:35 PM / a year ago

Welsh government beats Dylan Thomas photo copyright suit

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

A federal judge has dismissed claims against the government of Wales and several newspaper publishers that they used two copyrighted photographs of poet Dylan Thomas without permission to promote tourism in Wales.

U.S. District Judge Paul Oetken in Manhattan on Wednesday held the copyright owners, Pablo Star Ltd and Pablo Star Media, did not properly serve the Welsh government with notice of the litigation under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act (FSIA), which limits the liability of foreign nations in U.S. courts.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/22lsYgg


