9th Circuit hits 'restart' on copyright case against Electronic Arts, tosses trade secrets claim

A California company can sue gamemaker Electronic Arts for joint ownership of the copyright on a promotional item that was included in a special edition of EA's virtual neighborhood game The Sims, a U.S. appeals court held Tuesday.

The unanimous decision by a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revives part of a lawsuit filed by Direct Technologies LLC, an Irvine, California-based company that specialized in making USB flash drives.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2bTiyRk