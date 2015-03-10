A patent once deemed too vague comes back to life in Federal Circuit

(Reuters) - A set of Taiwanese electronics companies must once again face a patent infringement suit after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Tuesday ruled that the patent used to sue them was not vague, even though a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling made it easier to establish indefiniteness.

In 2011, Washington, D.C.-based patent holder Eidos Display LLC sued four Taiwanese television and computer display manufacturers based in Taiwan, including AU Optronics Corp, and their U.S. divisions, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1E9VaDK