FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
A patent once deemed too vague comes back to life in Federal Circuit
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 10, 2015 / 10:32 PM / 3 years ago

A patent once deemed too vague comes back to life in Federal Circuit

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A set of Taiwanese electronics companies must once again face a patent infringement suit after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Tuesday ruled that the patent used to sue them was not vague, even though a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling made it easier to establish indefiniteness.

In 2011, Washington, D.C.-based patent holder Eidos Display LLC sued four Taiwanese television and computer display manufacturers based in Taiwan, including AU Optronics Corp, and their U.S. divisions, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1E9VaDK

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.