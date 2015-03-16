Federal Circuit tosses jury award for Enzo Biochem

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A federal appeals court Monday threw out a nearly $49 million jury award for Enzo Biochem Inc, saying a lower court judge’s interpretation of the company’s patent was incorrect.

A federal jury in New Haven, Connecticut in 2012 found Life Technologies Inc, a unit of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, infringed a patent owned by Enzo and Yale University related to detecting gene sequences. The jury ordered Life Technologies to pay $48.6 million, to which U.S. District Judge Janet Bond Arterton added more than $12 million in interest.

