FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Federal Circuit tosses jury award for Enzo Biochem
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 16, 2015 / 9:37 PM / 2 years ago

Federal Circuit tosses jury award for Enzo Biochem

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A federal appeals court Monday threw out a nearly $49 million jury award for Enzo Biochem Inc, saying a lower court judge’s interpretation of the company’s patent was incorrect.

A federal jury in New Haven, Connecticut in 2012 found Life Technologies Inc, a unit of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, infringed a patent owned by Enzo and Yale University related to detecting gene sequences. The jury ordered Life Technologies to pay $48.6 million, to which U.S. District Judge Janet Bond Arterton added more than $12 million in interest.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1EkMHew

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.