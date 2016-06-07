Epic says Tata 'short on facts' in effort to escape trade secret damages

Epic Systems Corp told a federal judge on Friday that he should not dramatically cut the $700 million in punitive damages a jury in April ordered India's Tata Consultancy Services Ltd to pay for stealing the healthcare software company's trade secrets.

In a brief filed on Friday in federal court in Madison, Wisconsin opposing Tata's request to overturn the massive damages verdict, Epic's attorneys at Jenner & Block said the punitive damages should not be reduced to less than $480 million, twice the amount in compensatory damages the jury also awarded to Epic, which would conform to the statutory limit under Wisconsin state law.

