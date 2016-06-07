FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Epic says Tata 'short on facts' in effort to escape trade secret damages
June 7, 2016 / 10:56 AM / a year ago

Epic says Tata 'short on facts' in effort to escape trade secret damages

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

Epic Systems Corp told a federal judge on Friday that he should not dramatically cut the $700 million in punitive damages a jury in April ordered India's Tata Consultancy Services Ltd to pay for stealing the healthcare software company's trade secrets.

In a brief filed on Friday in federal court in Madison, Wisconsin opposing Tata's request to overturn the massive damages verdict, Epic's attorneys at Jenner & Block said the punitive damages should not be reduced to less than $480 million, twice the amount in compensatory damages the jury also awarded to Epic, which would conform to the statutory limit under Wisconsin state law.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PDmTGj

