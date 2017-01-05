High court to weigh Ethicon's petition challenging PTAB review practice

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday will consider whether to hear a case that challenges the way the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office conducts reviews under the America Invents Act (AIA).

In what began as a fight with Covidien, a rival medical device maker over surgical staplers, Johnson & Johnson's Ethicon-Endo Surgery unit says that PTO Director Michelle Lee has given too much power to the agency's Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB). The result is a "tainted" and "skewed" system in which the same panel of judges can decide that a patent should be reviewed and then cancel it after ruling on the merits, Ethicon argues.

