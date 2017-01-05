FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
High court to weigh Ethicon's petition challenging PTAB review practice
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
January 5, 2017 / 11:28 AM / 8 months ago

High court to weigh Ethicon's petition challenging PTAB review practice

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday will consider whether to hear a case that challenges the way the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office conducts reviews under the America Invents Act (AIA).

In what began as a fight with Covidien, a rival medical device maker over surgical staplers, Johnson & Johnson's Ethicon-Endo Surgery unit says that PTO Director Michelle Lee has given too much power to the agency's Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB). The result is a "tainted" and "skewed" system in which the same panel of judges can decide that a patent should be reviewed and then cancel it after ruling on the merits, Ethicon argues.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2iekva0

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.