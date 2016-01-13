FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ethicon loses as Fed Circuit upholds patent agency review practice
January 13, 2016 / 10:55 PM / 2 years ago

Ethicon loses as Fed Circuit upholds patent agency review practice

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office did not violate the due process rights of surgical device company Ethicon Endo-Surgery Inc when the same panel of administrative judges both initiated a review of the company’s patent and later canceled the patent, a divided U.S. appeals court ruled on Wednesday.

In a 2-1 decision, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said the PTO’s assignment of initiation and final decisions in inter partes reviews to a single panel of the Patent Trial and Appeal Board “does not violate due process under governing Supreme Court precedent.” Ethicon was represented by Philip Johnson of Johnson & Johnson, Ethicon’s parent company.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1RmicAw

