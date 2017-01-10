Supreme Court rejects challenge to PTAB's role in IPRs

In a win for medical-device maker Covidien, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a challenge by Johnson & Johnson's Ethicon-Endo Surgery unit to the way the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office conducts reviews under the America Invents Act (AIA).

The court, without comment, declined to consider Ethicon's argument that PTO Director Michelle Lee has given too much power to the Patent Trial and Appeal Board and "tainted" the system by allowing the same panel of judges to decide whether a patent should be reviewed, and then to perform the review.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2i996ML