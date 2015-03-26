Cadence drug patent still safe after second appeal

(Reuters) - For the second time in the same week, generic drugmaker Exela Pharma Sciences has had its bid to undo the patent protection on an injectable painkiller it hopes to copy rejected by a federal appeals court.

On Thursday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit did not agree with Exela counsel Matthew Dowd of Wiley Rein, ruling that Exela cannot challenge the authority of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in granting a patent to Cadence Pharmaceuticals for its acetaminophen solution Ofirmev.

