Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter prevail in database patent appeal

A federal appeals court on Friday knocked out all of the parts of two database search patents that were challenged at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office by social media sites Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

By a vote of 2-1, a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit agreed with the social media companies that certain claims of the patents, owned by licensor Software Rights Archive, LLC (SRA) should not have been left standing after they were challenged at the PTO.

