Federal Circuit nixes FairWarning's patient-privacy patent

A computer-based method of detecting fraud or other misuse of private healthcare information by an otherwise authorized user is ineligible for a patent because it simply speeds up a human process, a federal appeals court held Tuesday.

While the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has invalidated a host of software patents since a pivotal Supreme Court ruling in 2014, in recent months it has upheld patents in two cases where the invention improved the computer's functioning or technological process. However, FairWarning IP's software patent did not meet that standard, a unanimous three-judge panel of the court found.

