Ghost of Grooveshark still haunts record companies despite injunction

(Reuters) - With a copycat version of the shuttered online music service Grooveshark continuing to pop up at different sites on the Internet, a U.S. judge on Monday issued an injunction against its operators, whose identities remain a mystery.

The real Grooveshark ceased operations on April 30 as part of a settlement with major record labels over copyright infringement. Granting a new request by the labels and their lawyers at Jenner & Block, U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan ordered the preliminary injunction against the operators of the cloned site, who had not responded to a lawsuit filed on May 12.

The injunction seems to have had little practical effect, however. On Tuesday, the service remained up and running at Grooveshark.li.

Sony Music Entertainment, UMG Recordings, Warner Bros Records and other labels sued Grooveshark’s parent company Escape Media Group in 2011 for copyright infringement. On the eve of a trial where damages could have amounted to hundreds of millions of dollars, Grooveshark shut down, admitting it failed to secure licenses for the vast majority of its music. The settlement also included a $50 million payment to the labels.

Less than a week later, a cloned version appeared, vowing to resurrect the bulk of the original Grooveshark’s vast music library.

The new site was registered by an Internet domain name registrar based in Los Angeles, according to court filings. Armed with a temporary restraining order issued by a different Manhattan judge on May 13, the labels successfully had the site pulled down. But the copycat service moved, and then moved again, and remains operational.

Nathan’s injunction on Monday ordered the service’s operators and any Internet providers or domain name registrars to stop using the Grooveshark name or logo, and to stop infringing the labels’ copyrights. But the site seems to have relocated outside the United States, according to court papers, potentially making it more difficult to enforce the judge’s order.

A representative for the cloned Grooveshark did not respond to requests for comment on Tuesday. But on May 19, shortly after moving to its latest Internet home, a person involved with the service going by the name “Shark,” told Reuters in an email, “It’s a war!”

The Record Industry Association of America, which was commenting for the record companies involved, said in a statement, “Our industry continues to enforce our rights and protect our artists’ content in every possible way.”

Before its demise, Gainesville, Florida-based Grooveshark had been thriving with 35 million users.

The case is Arista Records LLC et al v. Vita Tkach, et al, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 15-cv-3701.

For the plaintiffs: Gianni Servodidio and Kenneth Doroshow of Jenner & Block

For the defendants: not available