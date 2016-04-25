Basking in Limelight, patent owner revives case against Fandango

Patent owner Robert Mankes has the U.S. Supreme Court to thank for leaving intact an appeals court ruling that expanded liability for so-called divided infringement, because it has led to the revival of his lawsuit against movie ticket service Fandango.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Friday vacated the dismissal of Mankes’ case against Fandango by a federal court in North Carolina that had applied an earlier, narrower standard for divided infringement.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/230DVz3