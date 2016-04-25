FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Basking in Limelight, patent owner revives case against Fandango
April 25, 2016 / 11:26 AM / a year ago

Basking in Limelight, patent owner revives case against Fandango

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

Patent owner Robert Mankes has the U.S. Supreme Court to thank for leaving intact an appeals court ruling that expanded liability for so-called divided infringement, because it has led to the revival of his lawsuit against movie ticket service Fandango.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Friday vacated the dismissal of Mankes’ case against Fandango by a federal court in North Carolina that had applied an earlier, narrower standard for divided infringement.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/230DVz3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
