Google, GeoTag to face off at Federal Circuit
February 2, 2016 / 11:43 AM / 2 years ago

Google, GeoTag to face off at Federal Circuit

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Feb 2 -

A federal appeals court will hear arguments Tuesday in a case over competing claims to the technology behind Google AdWords and AdWords Express, as Texas-based GeoTag Inc seeks to overturn a 2014 ruling that Google’s products do not infringe its patented geo-location technology. In an appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, GeoTag argues that patent infringement lawsuits it filed against Google’s and Microsoft’s clients did not create any “case or controversy” that would allow the tech giants to file suit against it.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1TzmeW3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
