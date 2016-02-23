FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Federal Circuit rips PTAB's shredder ruling
February 23, 2016 / 11:37 AM / 2 years ago

Federal Circuit rips PTAB's shredder ruling

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

By Barbara Grzincic

Paper-shredding technology that stops an overfed machine from turning on was obvious based on prior art that stopped a shredder once it jammed, a federal appeals court held Monday in a win for office supply company ACCO Brands Corp.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit reversed a contrary ruling by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, but remanded the case so that the PTAB can consider other defenses raised by the patent owner, Fellowes Inc, of Itasca, Illinois. Fellowes’ attorney, Bryan Patrick Collins of Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman, declined to comment since the proceedings are ongoing.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/24n3Ggn

