Consultant keeps right to license prior work - Federal Circuit

A consulting agreement used by medical-equipment maker AngioScore Inc was not broad enough to stop a consultant from licensing his earlier work on the project to a competing company, a federal appeals court held Friday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said AngioScore’s May 2003 consulting agreement with Chaim Lotan did not give it an exclusive right to discoveries Lotan had made in April of that year and licensed to TriReme Medical LLC 11 years later. TriReme, represented by Arnold & Porter, is suing to have Lotan added as an inventor on three of AngioScore’s patents.

