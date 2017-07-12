FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge says Par's planned Prepopik generic infringes Ferring patents
July 12, 2017 / 1:38 AM / a few seconds ago

Judge says Par's planned Prepopik generic infringes Ferring patents

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Delaware ruled on Tuesday that Par Pharmaceutical's planned generic version of the colonoscopy drug Prepopik infringes two patents held by the drug's brandname manufacturer, Ferring Pharmaceuticals.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Richard Andrews in Wilmington was a setback for Par, a unit of Endo International Plc, which was the first to apply to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to market a generic version of Prepopik.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ubyI0o

