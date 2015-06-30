FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Director cannot claim copyright in short film, appeals court says
June 30, 2015 / 12:34 AM / 2 years ago

Director cannot claim copyright in short film, appeals court says

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The director of a short film cannot copyright his individual contribution to the project because all the rights belong to the film’s production company, a federal appeals court said on Monday.

In an issue of first impression for the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, a unanimous three-judge panel ruled against director Alex Merkin and his lawyer Maurice Reichman, saying Merkin did not have a copyright interest in the film even though his work is inseparable from it. The decision affirmed a 2013 ruling by U.S. District Judge Richard Sullivan in Manhattan.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1LEGSkv

