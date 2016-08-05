FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Internet streaming company not 'cable', broadcasters tell 9th Circuit
August 5, 2016 / 10:44 AM / a year ago

Internet streaming company not 'cable', broadcasters tell 9th Circuit

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

In the closely watched dispute over treating online television services as cable systems, one such service, FilmOn X, sparred with broadcasters in a federal appeals court on Thursday over whether the Internet is a "communications channel."

The broadcasters, represented by Neal Katyal of Hogan Lovells, told a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that the definition of a cable system is specific and limited. FilmOn X's interpretation, he said, "would mean anything is a communications channel, anything that transmits."

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2aYk4C9

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
