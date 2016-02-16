Appeals court backs contempt order against FilmOn in copyright case

A federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld a contempt order against online television service FilmOn for continuing to operate after a 2014 U.S. Supreme Court decision found that a similar company violated broadcasters’ rights by streaming their content over the Internet.

A unanimous, three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald did not abuse her discretion in fining FilmOn and its owner Alkiviades David $90,000. In so doing, the appeals court rejected arguments by FilmOn and its attorney Ryan Baker of Baker Marquart that an injunction against FilmOn was unclear after a Supreme Court decision adverse to its rival Aereo.

