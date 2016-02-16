FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Appeals court backs contempt order against FilmOn in copyright case
#Westlaw News
February 16, 2016 / 11:58 PM / 2 years ago

Appeals court backs contempt order against FilmOn in copyright case

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld a contempt order against online television service FilmOn for continuing to operate after a 2014 U.S. Supreme Court decision found that a similar company violated broadcasters’ rights by streaming their content over the Internet.

A unanimous, three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald did not abuse her discretion in fining FilmOn and its owner Alkiviades David $90,000. In so doing, the appeals court rejected arguments by FilmOn and its attorney Ryan Baker of Baker Marquart that an injunction against FilmOn was unclear after a Supreme Court decision adverse to its rival Aereo.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1SRmMaT

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
