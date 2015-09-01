FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Internet streamer fined for contempt faces skeptical appeals court
September 1, 2015 / 11:32 AM / 2 years ago

Internet streamer fined for contempt faces skeptical appeals court

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Online television service FilmOn told a U.S. appeals court on Monday that it should not have been found in contempt for continuing to operate after last year’s U.S. Supreme Court decision in ABC v. Aereo because it had a reasonable belief it was on the right side of the law.

At a hearing before a three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, FilmOn’s lawyer, Ryan Baker of Baker Marquart, said the panel should overturn more than $90,000 in sanctions and fees against the company and its founder Alki David, because there was no intent to violate a lower court order.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1LQMpVO

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
