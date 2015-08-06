Blue Coat Systems loses cybersecurity software trial to Finjan, owes $40 mln

(Reuters) - Cybersecurity equipment provider Blue Coat Systems infringed five patents held by licensor Finjan Holdings, a federal jury has found, awarding Finjan nearly $40 million in damages.

Concluding a two-week trial in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, the jury on Tuesday also said that the six Finjan patents in the case were valid, rejecting Blue Coat’s claims that they were not actually new inventions.

