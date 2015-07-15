FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
With cybersecurity top of mind, Finjan patents to be tested at trial
July 15, 2015 / 10:57 PM / 2 years ago

With cybersecurity top of mind, Finjan patents to be tested at trial

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - As data breaches and cybersecurity hazards become increasingly difficult for governments and corporations to manage, two companies specializing in the area are going head to head in a trial beginning next Monday, with one accusing the other of copying its technology.

Finjan Holdings sued rival Blue Coat Systems in 2013 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, accusing the company of infringing six of its patents with its web security products, including Proxy SG, ProxyAG and WebPulse. The Finjan patents cover technology that scans downloaded files from the Internet for not only known viruses, but computer code that could potentially be malicious as well.

