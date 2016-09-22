FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jury says Sophos owes $15 mln for using Finjan cybersecurity tech
September 22, 2016 / 10:36 PM / a year ago

Jury says Sophos owes $15 mln for using Finjan cybersecurity tech

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) -

British software security company Sophos Ltd infringed five patents held by licensor Finjan Holdings, a federal jury has found, awarding $15 million in damages.

The jury in San Francisco, which handed down its verdict on Wednesday after a two-week trial, also said the patents were valid and that Sophos did not willfully infringe them.

It was the second victory for Finjan in as many years in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, where Finjan won nearly $40 million against cybersecurity equipment provider Blue Coat Systems in August 2015. That case has been appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2d4GoI0

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

