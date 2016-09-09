FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Fitbit patent case against Jawbone revived by International Trade Commission
September 9, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

Fitbit patent case against Jawbone revived by International Trade Commission

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

The U.S. International Trade Commission has revived an effort by Fitbit Inc to ban the import of fitness tracking devices made by rival Jawbone, ruling that a trade judge must take another look at two Fitbit patents he invalidated in July.

The commission, in a notice released on Wednesday, said it was vacating the patents' cancellation and remanding the case back to the trade judge, Thomas Pender, for further proceedings. It also upheld Pender's invalidation of a third Fitbit patent.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2coOoWX

