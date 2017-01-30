Don’t take two Flanax, USPTO lawyer tells Supreme Court

On his second day in office last week, Acting U.S. Solicitor General Noel Francisco urged the U.S. Supreme Court to avoid one headache by rejecting a trademark dispute over two painkillers with a single name: Flanax.

Virginia-based Belmora LLC, which holds the U.S. trademark on Flanax, wants the justices to reverse an appellate ruling that revived an unfair competition lawsuit filed against it by Bayer, which registered Flanax as a Mexican trademark decades ago. But Francisco, writing for the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, said the dispute is an interlocutory one that involves no significant issues for the high court to review.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2kiIE36