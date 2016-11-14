Contract doesn't stop Ford from seeking IPR, says federal judge

A software company that has accused Ford Motor Co of patent infringement can't block the Michigan-based automaker from seeking to invalidate those patents, a federal judge in Detroit ruled Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Leitman denied Austin, Texas-based Versata Software Inc's bid to block Ford from proceeding with seven petitions for inter partes review (IPR) it has filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Versata said the petitions were barred by a provision in a 2002 contract between the companies that obligated Ford to help Versata "protect and perfect" the patents.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2eX1Uju