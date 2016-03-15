Case involving U.S. intellectual property belongs in U.S. - Federal Circuit

By Andrew Chung

A federal judge in Chicago improperly found that an intellectual property dispute over high-end modern furniture should have been filed in Canada even though the copyrights and design patents involved were all issued in the United States, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Monday, reinstating the case.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber abused his discretion when he dismissed Hong Kong-based Halo Creative & Design Ltd’s lawsuit against Montreal furniture company Comptoir Des Indes Inc (CDI) for forum non conveniens.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1pr5S6W