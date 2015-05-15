FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Frito-Lay loses battle over rival's 'Pretzel Crisps' name
May 15, 2015

Frito-Lay loses battle over rival's 'Pretzel Crisps' name

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court Friday snatched a trademark victory from the jaws of Frito-Lay, the giant potato chip and snack food company, which had successfully petitioned a tribunal of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to cancel a registration for the brand Pretzel Crisps.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit agreed with Pretzel Crisps’ trademark owner Princeton Vanguard LLC and its attorney David Bernstein of Debevoise & Plimpton that the PTO’s Trademark Trial and Appeal Board had improperly ruled the mark was generic because it did not evaluate how the two words are understood as a brand by the public.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1KSMp39

