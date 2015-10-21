FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yelp, other online review sites, tell court to bar gag clauses
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 21, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

Yelp, other online review sites, tell court to bar gag clauses

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

Yelp Inc has teamed up with other online review sites to urge a U.S. judge to grant the Federal Trade Commission’s request to stop a Florida company from selling its weight-loss supplements subject to a gag clause.

Along with lawyer-review site Avvo, Inc and a consumer website called Complaints Board, Yelp and its attorney Marc Randazza told U.S. District Judge Mary Scriven in Tampa that Roca Labs’ gag clause is an “unconscionable” affront to free speech and should be barred. As set out in the fine print on its website, Roca offered customers a discounted price in exchange for agreeing not to write any negative reviews about the company or its products.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PGeL5s

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.