Yelp, other online review sites, tell court to bar gag clauses

Yelp Inc has teamed up with other online review sites to urge a U.S. judge to grant the Federal Trade Commission’s request to stop a Florida company from selling its weight-loss supplements subject to a gag clause.

Along with lawyer-review site Avvo, Inc and a consumer website called Complaints Board, Yelp and its attorney Marc Randazza told U.S. District Judge Mary Scriven in Tampa that Roca Labs’ gag clause is an “unconscionable” affront to free speech and should be barred. As set out in the fine print on its website, Roca offered customers a discounted price in exchange for agreeing not to write any negative reviews about the company or its products.

