FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Federal Circuit invalidates web conference patent, reverses itself
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 17, 2015 / 12:43 AM / 2 years ago

Federal Circuit invalidates web conference patent, reverses itself

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday made it easier for judges to classify certain patents as “means-plus-function” patents and therefore subject to restrictions in patent law that set out when they are too vague to deserve legal protection.

In doing so, the full U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit reversed a previous panel decision involving a computer-aided “virtual classroom” patent, and affirmed a ruling by a federal court in Los Angeles that several claims in the patent were indefinite and thus, invalid.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1JWJWq0 (Reporting by Andrew Chung)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.