Federal Circuit invalidates web conference patent, reverses itself

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday made it easier for judges to classify certain patents as “means-plus-function” patents and therefore subject to restrictions in patent law that set out when they are too vague to deserve legal protection.

In doing so, the full U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit reversed a previous panel decision involving a computer-aided “virtual classroom” patent, and affirmed a ruling by a federal court in Los Angeles that several claims in the patent were indefinite and thus, invalid.

