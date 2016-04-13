FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gaye family denied attorneys' fees in 'Blurred Lines' copyright dispute
April 13, 2016 / 9:26 PM / a year ago

Gaye family denied attorneys' fees in 'Blurred Lines' copyright dispute

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

Recording stars Pharrell Williams and Robin Thicke, whose 2013 smash hit “Blurred Lines” was found to infringe the copyright to one of Marvin Gaye’s classic songs, will not have to pay Gaye’s heirs an extra $3.5 million in attorneys’ fees.

U.S. District Judge John Kronstadt in Los Angeles on Tuesday agreed with Williams’ and Thicke’s attorneys from King Holmes Paterno & Soriano that their defenses and conduct during last year’s trial were not frivolous.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1V2869F

