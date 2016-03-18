Telecom software providers locked 'in a war' both lose patents in Texas trial

By Andrew Chung

Two telecom software companies engaged in a bitter fight over patents have come away from a trial in Texas federal court on Thursday with a result neither of them probably expected: A slew of invalid patents on both sides, and no damages for anyone.

Asked to determine the validity of three of plaintiff Metaswitch Networks Ltd’s patents in the case, and three of defendant Genband U.S. LLC’s patents, the jury said all of their claims should never have been granted in the first place.

