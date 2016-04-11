FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Patent on testing 'Junk' DNA invalid - Federal Circuit
April 11, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

Patent on testing 'Junk' DNA invalid - Federal Circuit

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A groundbreaking discovery in genetic research developed by an Australian biotechnology firm is ineligible for patent protection because it used known techniques to analyze a naturally occurring phenomenon, a federal appeals court affirmed Friday.

The 3-0 decision of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit is a loss for Genetic Technologies, which helped develop and later patented the first known diagnostic tool to use what had previously been considered “junk” DNA to detect genetic mutations.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Sbj9wX

