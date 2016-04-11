Patent on testing 'Junk' DNA invalid - Federal Circuit

A groundbreaking discovery in genetic research developed by an Australian biotechnology firm is ineligible for patent protection because it used known techniques to analyze a naturally occurring phenomenon, a federal appeals court affirmed Friday.

The 3-0 decision of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit is a loss for Genetic Technologies, which helped develop and later patented the first known diagnostic tool to use what had previously been considered “junk” DNA to detect genetic mutations.

