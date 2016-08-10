FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Biotech firm seeks Supreme Court review of canceled 'junk' DNA patent
August 10, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Biotech firm seeks Supreme Court review of canceled 'junk' DNA patent

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

By pointing out what it says is an inconsistency in how a federal appeals court is dealing with biotechnology patents, a diagnostic testing company is hoping the U.S. Supreme Court will review the cancellation of its patent on a practical use for so-called junk DNA.

Genetic Technologies Ltd, also known as GTG, filed a petition for certiorari on Monday. The company's lawyers at Sheridan Ross said the U.S. Court of Appeals should not have canceled its patent last April as based on a natural phenomenon, when it upheld an "indistinguishably analogous" patent just a few months later.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2bfmKLV

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
