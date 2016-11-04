Geotab loses bid to toss patent infringement suit based on employment contract

A federal judge in Texas on Wednesday rejected a Canadian fleet management company's arguments that a patent infringement lawsuit against it should be dismissed because the patent rightfully belongs to the inventor's former employer.

U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap in Marshall, Texas ruled that inventor Darrell Diem's employment contract did not stop him from assigning his 2006 patent on geolocation technology to PerDiemCo LLC, which is now suing Geotab, which makes vehicle-tracking devices used in fleet management.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2eGdYDr