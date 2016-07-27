FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Photographer sues Getty Images for licensing her free-to-use photos
July 27, 2016 / 11:26 AM / a year ago

Photographer sues Getty Images for licensing her free-to-use photos

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

Maryland photographer Carol Highsmith, whose photos depict people and places across the United States, years ago gave the public the right to use her photos for free, and yet Getty Images Inc is illegally charging money to license them, according to a new lawsuit.

Highsmith and her attorneys at Gioconda Law Group filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on Monday, accusing the stock photo agency of violating the Digital Millennium Copyright Act.

