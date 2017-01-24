FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Adult website Perfect 10 strikes out on copyright appeal against server owner
January 24, 2017

Adult website Perfect 10 strikes out on copyright appeal against server owner

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Adult-content purveyor Perfect 10 failed to show copyright infringement of any kind by newsgroup operator Giganews, a federal appeals court ruled Monday, rejecting Perfect 10's argument that the Supreme Court had lowered the standard for proving infringement in its 2014 decision in ABC v. Aereo.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed rulings by U.S. District Judge Andre Birotte Jr in Los Angeles, who threw out Perfect 10's claims of direct, contributory and vicarious infringement in 2014 and later awarded Giganews and a second defendant $5.6 million in costs and attorneys' fees.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jm3QEo

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
