Adult website Perfect 10 strikes out on copyright appeal against server owner

Adult-content purveyor Perfect 10 failed to show copyright infringement of any kind by newsgroup operator Giganews, a federal appeals court ruled Monday, rejecting Perfect 10's argument that the Supreme Court had lowered the standard for proving infringement in its 2014 decision in ABC v. Aereo.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed rulings by U.S. District Judge Andre Birotte Jr in Los Angeles, who threw out Perfect 10's claims of direct, contributory and vicarious infringement in 2014 and later awarded Giganews and a second defendant $5.6 million in costs and attorneys' fees.

