Gilead, Merck lock horns on legal fees in hepatitis C patent fight
July 28, 2016 / 10:57 AM / in a year

Gilead, Merck lock horns on legal fees in hepatitis C patent fight

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

Gilead Sciences Inc urged a California federal judge on Tuesday to not put off a decision on whether it is owed $15.5 million in legal fees in a patent fight over a lucrative cure for hepatitis C with drugmaker Merck & Co.

Gilead, represented by Fish & Richardson, said U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman in San Jose would be following 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals precedent by ruling on attorneys’ fees immediately and not waiting for Merck’s appeal of its loss in the case.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2aj0UVi

