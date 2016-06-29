After hepatitis C patent win over Merck, Gilead faces other foes

Gilead Sciences Inc may have scored a dramatic and unexpected win over Merck & Co earlier this month in a patent dispute over the world's best-selling hepatitis C cure, but the war over this highly lucrative class of treatments has only just begun.

Gilead, the world's biggest biotechnology company, faces separate intellectual property attacks against its drugs for the liver disease, Sovaldi and Harvoni, on several other fronts, both in the United States and around the world.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29390ho