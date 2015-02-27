Federal Circuit upholds how patent terms are calculated

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court has given a thumbs up to the way the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office accounts for delays in adjusting the life of a patent, even though the U.S. Congress did not specifically address the matter in the Patent Act.

In an opinion released Thursday, a unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said the legislative history surrounding so-called patent term adjustments supports the federal agency’s methods.

