Glenmark loses appeal over patent on Bayer's Finacea

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals’ proposed generic version of Bayer AG’s treatment for rosacea, a common skin condition, infringes a Bayer patent, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Monday upholding a lower court finding.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit’s three-judge panel also rejected an argument by Glenmark’s Goodwin Procter attorneys that finding its proposed gel is an equivalent to Bayer’s Finacea would mean similar, previously-known products in the field are also equivalent and render the patent invalid.

