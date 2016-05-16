FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Glenmark loses appeal over patent on Bayer's Finacea
May 16, 2016 / 10:11 PM / a year ago

Glenmark loses appeal over patent on Bayer's Finacea

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals’ proposed generic version of Bayer AG’s treatment for rosacea, a common skin condition, infringes a Bayer patent, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Monday upholding a lower court finding.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit’s three-judge panel also rejected an argument by Glenmark’s Goodwin Procter attorneys that finding its proposed gel is an equivalent to Bayer’s Finacea would mean similar, previously-known products in the field are also equivalent and render the patent invalid.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Nw4KJR

