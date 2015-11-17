FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Federal Circuit revives malware patent suit against Google
November 17, 2015 / 10:23 PM / 2 years ago

Federal Circuit revives malware patent suit against Google

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday revived a Texas inventor’s claims that all versions of Google’s Chrome operating system infringe his patents on a system to protect computers from malicious software.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit reversed a ruling by U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap of the Eastern District of Texas that dismissed the suit by Alfonso Cioffi. The appeals court said Gilstrap had misinterpreted two key terms in Cioffi’s patents.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1YfyH1X

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
