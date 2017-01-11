FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malware patent suit against Google advances toward trial
January 11, 2017 / 11:57 AM / 7 months ago

Malware patent suit against Google advances toward trial

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Google Inc's attempts to derail a patent infringement suit over anti-malware features of its Chrome web browser failed Monday in both the U.S. Supreme Court and the U.S. District Court in Eastern Texas, leaving the case on track for a February trial.

The Supreme Court declined to review a 2015 decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit that revived plaintiff Alfonso Cioffi's case in federal court in Marshall, Texas. Meanwhile, U.S. Magistrate Judge Roy Payne in Marshall recommended that Google's motions for summary judgment be denied.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2j74TZV

