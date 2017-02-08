Google Inc has gotten support from other technology
companies in its bid to undo an appeals court ruling that
limited the types of patents that can be challenged through a
covered business method (CBM) review, a low-cost administrative
proceeding at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
Six companies — Dell Inc, eBay Inc, SAP SE, Red Hat Inc, SAS
Institute Inc and Symmetry Corp—jointly filed an amicus brief on
Monday that urges the entire U.S. Court of Appeals for the
Federal Circuit to rehear arguments in a patent dispute between
Google and Unwired Planet LLC, a non-practicing entity.
