Google Inc has gotten support from other technology companies in its bid to undo an appeals court ruling that limited the types of patents that can be challenged through a covered business method (CBM) review, a low-cost administrative proceeding at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Six companies — Dell Inc, eBay Inc, SAP SE, Red Hat Inc, SAS Institute Inc and Symmetry Corp—jointly filed an amicus brief on Monday that urges the entire U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to rehear arguments in a patent dispute between Google and Unwired Planet LLC, a non-practicing entity.

