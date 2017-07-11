Google got a second chance to knock out an Intellectual
Ventures patent on touchscreen technology, after an appellate
panel on Monday said an administrative court did not provide a
"meaningful rationale" for upholding the patent's validity.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit vacated a
December 2015 ruling by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's
Patent Trial and Appeal Board that mostly upheld the validity of
Intellectual Ventures' patent. The Federal Circuit instructed
the PTAB to rehear Google's arguments that the patent should not
have been granted, rebuking the board for failing to explain its
reasoning.
