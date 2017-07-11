Google got a second chance to knock out an Intellectual Ventures patent on touchscreen technology, after an appellate panel on Monday said an administrative court did not provide a "meaningful rationale" for upholding the patent's validity.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit vacated a December 2015 ruling by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Patent Trial and Appeal Board that mostly upheld the validity of Intellectual Ventures' patent. The Federal Circuit instructed the PTAB to rehear Google's arguments that the patent should not have been granted, rebuking the board for failing to explain its reasoning.

