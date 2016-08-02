Apple scores twice against patent licensors at Federal Circuit

Apple Inc did not infringe patents held by two licensing companies, including one the iPhone maker accused of being a "troll" that was committing extortion, a federal appeals court ruled on Monday.

In two separate cases, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said that the respective lower court judges had correctly interpreted the meaning and scope of the patents, allowing Apple to escape infringement liability.

