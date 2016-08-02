FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apple scores twice against patent licensors at Federal Circuit
August 2, 2016 / 11:08 AM / a year ago

Apple scores twice against patent licensors at Federal Circuit

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

Apple Inc did not infringe patents held by two licensing companies, including one the iPhone maker accused of being a "troll" that was committing extortion, a federal appeals court ruled on Monday.

In two separate cases, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said that the respective lower court judges had correctly interpreted the meaning and scope of the patents, allowing Apple to escape infringement liability.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2asx1S8

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
