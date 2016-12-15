No enhanced damages in pacemaker patent fight - judge

Medical-technology company Greatbatch Ltd, which won a $37.5 million verdict against Kyocera’s AVX Corp subsidiary in January for patent infringement related to pacemaker and defibrillator components, is not entitled to enhanced damages for willful infringement, a federal judge in Delaware ruled on Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Leonard Stark had ruled before trial that AVX, a South Carolina-based electronics manufacturer, had not willfully infringed Greatbatch’s patents. But, Greatbatch had sought to vacate that ruling in light of the Supreme Court’s June 13 decision in Halo Electronics v. Pulse Electronics, which changed the standard for awarding enhanced damages.

