Hefty damages at stake in online music streaming trial

(Reuters) - On Monday, the embattled online music streaming service Grooveshark will face a federal jury in Manhattan, which will determine how much it should pay for infringing the copyrights of nearly 5,000 songs owned by several major record labels.

Gainesville, Florida-based Grooveshark’s parent company Escape Media Group and its attorney, John Rosenberg, will try to convince the jury that the facts of the case warrant only a “modest award of statutory damages,” according to an April 13 pretrial memo to the court.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1DAiSG5