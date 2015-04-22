FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hefty damages at stake in online music streaming trial
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 22, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

Hefty damages at stake in online music streaming trial

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - On Monday, the embattled online music streaming service Grooveshark will face a federal jury in Manhattan, which will determine how much it should pay for infringing the copyrights of nearly 5,000 songs owned by several major record labels.

Gainesville, Florida-based Grooveshark’s parent company Escape Media Group and its attorney, John Rosenberg, will try to convince the jury that the facts of the case warrant only a “modest award of statutory damages,” according to an April 13 pretrial memo to the court.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1DAiSG5

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.